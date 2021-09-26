xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Ravens vs. Lions: Week 3 | PHOTOS

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up against the Detroit Lions before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
(Rick Osentoski/AP)

Ravens vs. Lions: Week 3 | PHOTOS

Sep 26, 2021
The Baltimore Ravens play the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit.
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up against the Detroit Lions before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) (Rick Osentoski/AP)
Brandon Williams
Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams (98) warms up against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) (Rick Osentoski/AP)
Calais Campbell
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (93) warms up against the Detroit Lions before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) (Rick Osentoski/AP)
John Harbaugh
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh acknowledges fans during warmups before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) (Tony Ding/AP)
Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches during warmups before an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) (Tony Ding/AP)
Ravens vs. Lions
Baltimore Ravens Helmets sit stack on the goal line during warm ups against the Detroit Lions before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) (Rick Osentoski/AP)
Ravens vs. Lions
Detail of the cleats of Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42) during warm ups against the Detroit Lions before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) (Rick Osentoski/AP)
Ravens vs. Lions
Detroit Lions fans tailgate before an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) (Tony Ding/AP)
