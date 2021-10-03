xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Ravens vs. Broncos, week 4 | PHOTOS

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
(Jack Dempsey/AP)

Ravens vs. Broncos, week 4 | PHOTOS

Oct 03, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Baltimore Ravens play the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Ravens vs. Broncos
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP)
Ravens vs. Broncos
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown pulls in a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown pulls in a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP)
Ravens vs. Broncos
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is hit by Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is hit by Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP)
Ravens vs. Broncos
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws as Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed (59) makes a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws as Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed (59) makes a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP)
Ravens vs. Broncos
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is hurried by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is hurried by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP)
Ravens vs. Broncos
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is hit by Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is hit by Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP)
Ravens vs. Broncos
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (26) runs the ball as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Chris Board (49) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (26) runs the ball as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Chris Board (49) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP)
Ravens vs. Broncos
Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
Ravens vs. Broncos
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams, right, runs as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams, right, runs as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
Ravens vs. Broncos
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP)
Ravens vs. Broncos
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP)
Ravens vs. Broncos
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) celebrates his sack against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) celebrates his sack against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
Ravens vs. Broncos
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Bobby Massie (70) helps quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) up after he was sacked against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Bobby Massie (70) helps quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) up after he was sacked against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP)
Ravens vs. Broncos
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
Ravens vs. Broncos
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
Ravens vs. Broncos
Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42) prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42) prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
Ravens vs. Broncos
Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42) prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42) prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
Ravens vs. Broncos
Baltimore Ravens fans cheer prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Baltimore Ravens fans cheer prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
Ravens vs. Broncos
The Color Guard stands at attention prior to an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
The Color Guard stands at attention prior to an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement