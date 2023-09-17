Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ravens vs. Bengals, September 17, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 17, 2023.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Baltimore Ravens place-kicker Justin Tucker makes a 44-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) is stopped by Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Baltimore Ravens place-kicker Justin Tucker celebrates after making a 44-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Cincinnati Bengals' Charlie Jones (15) runs a punt back 81-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) holds the ball as Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards scores on a 1-yard run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards runs with the ball past Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) runs with the ball as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) and defensive tackle Zach Carter (95) give chase during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh runs out to the field before the start of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Fans cheer before the start of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

