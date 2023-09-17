Ravens vs. Bengals, September 17, 2023 | PHOTOS

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens place-kicker Justin Tucker makes a 44-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) is stopped by Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens place-kicker Justin Tucker celebrates after making a 44-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)AdvertisementCincinnati Bengals' Charlie Jones (15) runs a punt back 81-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean/AP)AdvertisementCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean/AP)AdvertisementCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) holds the ball as Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards scores on a 1-yard run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards runs with the ball past Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) runs with the ball as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) and defensive tackle Zach Carter (95) give chase during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh runs out to the field before the start of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)AdvertisementFans cheer before the start of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)