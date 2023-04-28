2023 Ravens Draft Party | PHOTOS

Jyzir Stewart, 2, of Baltimore, runs on the field at M&T Bank Stadium with his autographed football during the 2023 Ravens Draft Party on April 27, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementReal Fan Dan, right, leads cheer with other fans during the 2023 Ravens Draft Party. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementRavens player David Ojabo, left, signs Mark Bernard's Lamar Jackson jersey at the 2023 Ravens Draft Party at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementRavens player Pernell McPhee, right, signs Jameel Johnson's Lamar Jackson Jersey at the 2023 Ravens Draft Party. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementLucas Eller, 12, of Baltimore, right, gets his football signed by Ravens punter Jordan Stout, left, at the 2023 Ravens Draft Party at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementKayon Hudley, of Baltimore, runs 40 yards in 5.43 seconds during the 2023 Ravens Draft Party. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementFans gather for the 2023 Ravens Draft Party at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementDonzella Burton, of Pikesville, kicks the football for the first time in her life during the 2023 Ravens Draft Party at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementShiloh Scott, 8, of Baltimore, strikes the Ray Lewis pose in front of the Lewis statue at M&T Bank Stadium as she leaves the 2023 Ravens Draft Party with her father. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)