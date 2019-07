The Ravens took the rare step of announcing their intention to release Cody before he even hit free agency. The reason for the move became clear when he was indicted on animal cruelty charges.

The Ravens will stock their roster with cornerbacks after injuries and ineffectiveness left them dangerously thin at the position. There are questions about how much good football Cason has left.

When free agency opens Tuesday, the Ravens will be bracing for the loss of several key players. They have 15 unrestricted free agents, second most in the NFL, plus Chris Canty, whom they recently released. We weigh those players' chances of returning to Baltimore.

Jeff Zrebiec