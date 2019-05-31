Reviewing the Ravens wide receivers

Jeff Zrebiec looks back at each of the Ravens' wide receivers. The offseason trade of Anquan Boldin and the training camp hip injury to tight end Dennis Pitta put even more pressure on a mostly unproven wide receiver group. The Ravens' wide receivers never seemed totally in sync with quarterback Joe Flacco, especially on the deep ball. What was a strength during the Super Bowl season became a glaring weakness as Flacco completed just over 26 percent of his passes that went 20 yards or more, down from 40 percent the previous year. As a result, the Ravens' passing game ranked just 18th in the NFL. A more accurate Flacco and improved offensive line play will help those numbers, but the onus will be on the wide receivers to cut down on drops and do a better job beating press coverage. Both were issues at times this season. To look at the other positions that have been reviewed, click here.