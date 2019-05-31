Reviewing the Ravens wide receivers

DOUG KAPUSTIN, MCT

GS: 16 | GP: 16 | Snaps: 1,009 Season in review: With Anquan Boldin gone and the running game ineffective, Smith was the Ravens' go-to player on offense and he performed admirably, setting career highs in receptions and receiving yards. However, as the season went on, Smith attracted more and more attention and his numbers dipped. He had four catches or fewer in four of the last five games. His four touchdowns were a career low. Stat that stands out: 1,128 ¿ Smith's receiving yards, the second-highest, single-season total in franchise history. Outlook for 2014 and beyond: Smith is entering the final season of his rookie deal so his contract status will be a big story if he's unable to reach agreement on a contract extension by this time next year. He wants to stay long-term and the Ravens want the same. He'll enter the 2014 season as the team's top receiving threat and the acquisition of another target and an offensive coordinator that will find creative ways to get him the ball can only make him more dangerous.