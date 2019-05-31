Reviewing the Ravens tight ends

Kenneth K. Lam, MCT

GS: 0 | GP: 12 | Snaps: 370 Season in review: The veteran was signed by the Ravens after training camp injuries to fellow tight ends Dennis Pitta and Ed Dickson. He did enough to make the team out of camp and split snaps with Dickson at the position throughout the first half of the season. Clark, who usually only played in passing situations, started to lose snaps to Dickson and did not play after Pitta returned to the field in Week 14. Stat that stands out: 31 -- catches for 343 yards and three scores, all highs among Ravens tight ends. Outlook for 2014 and beyond: Clark is not expected to be back next season and he might not want to be back anyway. The 34-year-old suggested last month that he could consider retirement after the season.