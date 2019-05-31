Reviewing the Ravens tight ends

Matt Vensel looks back at the Ravens' tight ends and their performance in 2013. The Ravens had high hopes for tight end Dennis Pitta entering 2013. The sure-handed pass-catcher was coming off a breakout 2012 season and was establishing himself as quarterback Joe Flacco's go-to guy before suffering fractured and dislocated his hip in training camp, an injury that sent him to injured reserve. Pitta returned in Week 14 and averaged five catches per game down the stretch, but it was too late for Flacco and an offense that had sorely missed his presence in the three-receiver sets they used so often. Other positions reviewed: Jan. 21 -- Secondary | Jan. 22 -- Linebackers | Jan. 23 -- Defensive line | Jan. 24 -- Offensive line