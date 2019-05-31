Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Reviewing the Ravens special teams

Aaron Wilson looks back at the Ravens' special teams unit and how it performed in the 2013 season. Among the highlights was kicker Justin Tucker, who was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. Take a look at how the rest of the group performed. To see the previous position groups we've reviewed, click here.
