Reviewing the Ravens special teams

GS: 16 | GP: 16 | 161 Season in review: Cox snapped capably for the fourth consecutive season with no botched snaps as kicker Justin Tucker made every extra point and converted 38 of 41 field goals. He was an accurate snapper for punts as well. Stat that stands out: 0 -- No errant snaps that caused the Ravens to miss a kick or lose possession. Outlook for 2014 and beyond: Cox signed a two-year, $1.615 million contract extension last year that included a $250,000 signing bonus. Due a $725,000 base salary in 2014, Cox is expected to remain the Ravens' long snapper for next season and perhaps longer when his current deal expires.
GS: 16 | GP: 16 | 161 Season in review: Tucker had a breakthrough season where he connected on a franchise-record 38 field goals, including a dramatic last-second 61-yarder to beat the Detroit Lions. Tucker established himself as a clutch presence, accounting for 140 of the Ravens' 320 points for nearly half of their scoring total. With the Ravens' shoddy red-zone offense, Tucker had plenty of opportunities. He made three game-winning kicks this past season and has six game-winners in two seasons. Stat that stands out: 6 -- Tucker hit 6 of 7 field goals from 50 yards or beyond. Outlook for 2014 and beyond: Tucker is one of the top kickers in the game and is under contract through next season at an affordable price, a minimum salary of $540,000. As a former undrafted free agent, Tucker is now eligible for a new contract unlike draft picks who have to wait three years to sign another contract. The Ravens are expected to make Tucker a priority at some point for a long-term contract extension.
Aaron Wilson looks back at the Ravens' special teams unit and how it performed in the 2013 season. Among the highlights was kicker Justin Tucker, who was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. Take a look at how the rest of the group performed. To see the previous position groups we've reviewed,
