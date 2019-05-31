Reviewing the Ravens special teams

Evan Habeeb, USA Today Sports

GS: 16 | GP: 16 | 161 Season in review: Tucker had a breakthrough season where he connected on a franchise-record 38 field goals, including a dramatic last-second 61-yarder to beat the Detroit Lions. Tucker established himself as a clutch presence, accounting for 140 of the Ravens' 320 points for nearly half of their scoring total. With the Ravens' shoddy red-zone offense, Tucker had plenty of opportunities. He made three game-winning kicks this past season and has six game-winners in two seasons. Stat that stands out: 6 -- Tucker hit 6 of 7 field goals from 50 yards or beyond. Outlook for 2014 and beyond: Tucker is one of the top kickers in the game and is under contract through next season at an affordable price, a minimum salary of $540,000. As a former undrafted free agent, Tucker is now eligible for a new contract unlike draft picks who have to wait three years to sign another contract. The Ravens are expected to make Tucker a priority at some point for a long-term contract extension.