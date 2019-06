Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

GS: 5 | GP: 16 | Snaps: 919 Season in review: After starting for the second half of the 2012 season and in the playoffs (and playing pretty well), Graham was the team's third cornerback in 2013, though he still played the majority of the defensive snaps. He had some rough games -- none rockier than the season opener in Denver -- but had another solid season. He was also a key contributor on special teams while covering kickoffs and punts. Stat that stands out: four -- interceptions for Graham, a team high and also his single-season career high. Outlook for 2014 and beyond: Graham is a free agent, and while the team has publicly stated it would like him to return, he could wind up somewhere else. In his two years in Baltimore, Graham showed that he was capable of being more than just a special teams standout and should earn himself a nice raise.