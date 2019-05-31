Reviewing the Ravens running backs

Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

GS: 0 | GP: 16 | Snaps: 378 Season in review: The fourth-round pick out of Harvard was almost exclusively a special teams player during his rookie season. Of his 378 snaps, all but four of them were on special teams. His work as a lead blocker for return man Jacoby Jones was valuable. However, Juszczyk, a prolific pass catcher in college, was never able to carve out a role on an offense that was sorely of another reliable target. Stat that stands out: 0 -- The number of times Juszczyk touched the ball on offense. He had 52 catches in his senior season at Harvard. Outlook for 2014 and beyond: Ravens head coach John Harbaugh acknowledged that the team needs to find ways to get Juszczyk involved on offense next year. With Vonta Leach not expected back, Juszczyk figures to be the team's lone fullback. His blocking is a work-in progress and he needs to get stronger and quicker to become an offensive weapon for Joe Flacco and company.