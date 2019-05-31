Reviewing the Ravens running backs

There was no bigger disappointment for the 2013 Ravens than their head-scratching inability to run the football. They finished the season ranked 30th in rushing yards per game (83.0) and dead last in yards per carry (3.1). Their 1,328 rushing yards were a franchise low by a significant margin. There was plenty of blame to go around, from run game coordinator Juan Castillo's blocking schemes to the offensive line's struggles. However, the Ravens' running backs, and Ray Rice in particular, weren't exempt from the criticism. Jeff Zrebiec looks back at the performance for each Ravens running back in 2013. To look at the other positions that have been reviewed, click here.