Reviewing the Ravens quarterbacks

GS: 16 | GP: 16 | 1,129 Season in review: Flacco's season never got fully untracked as he forced throws into tight spots and was unable to count on his receivers to make the contested catches once executed routinely by Anquan Boldin and Dennis Pitta. Flacco had a season-high five interceptions against the Buffalo Bills, throwing off his back foot frequently. Despite launching many deep passes, Flacco's accuracy and timing wasn't consistent and he hung too many long throws as he threw 19 touchdowns for his fewest since his rookie season when he finished with 14 touchdowns. Although Flacco finished with a career-high 22 interceptions, his play-making ability and toughness kept the Ravens in contention for a playoff spot until they lost the final game of their season against the Cincinnati Bengals. Stat that stands out: 26.1 -- percentage of deep passes Flacco completed, going 17 for 88 for 730 yards, one touchdown and eight interceptions with six passes dropped, according to Pro Football Focus. Outlook for 2014 and beyond: Flacco is entering the second season of his huge contract and is expected to have a resurgent season, provided that he cuts down on his mistakes and has better personnel around him. The Ravens need to upgrade the running game and pass protection and bolster the receiving corps to complement Flacco's strong suits: arm strength, pocket poise and toughness.