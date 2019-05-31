Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Sports Ravens

Reviewing the Ravens quarterbacks

It was easily the roughest season of Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco's career, a downward spiral instead of a series of perfect spirals. Following a stellar playoffs during the 2012 season where he passed for 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions and was named Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XLVII, Flacco signed a landmark $120.6 million contract last March. However, Flacco struggled mightily this season as the Ravens missed the playoffs for the first time in six seasons in the league as he threw a franchise-record 22 interceptions. Aaron Wilson looks back at the 2013 season for the Ravens' quarterbacks. To look at the other positions that have been reviewed, click here.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
64°