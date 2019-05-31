Reviewing the Ravens quarterbacks

Andy Lyons, Getty Images
GS: 16 | GP: 16 | 1,129 Season in review: Flacco's season never got fully untracked as he forced throws into tight spots and was unable to count on his receivers to make the contested catches once executed routinely by Anquan Boldin and Dennis Pitta. Flacco had a season-high five interceptions against the Buffalo Bills, throwing off his back foot frequently. Despite launching many deep passes, Flacco's accuracy and timing wasn't consistent and he hung too many long throws as he threw 19 touchdowns for his fewest since his rookie season when he finished with 14 touchdowns. Although Flacco finished with a career-high 22 interceptions, his play-making ability and toughness kept the Ravens in contention for a playoff spot until they lost the final game of their season against the Cincinnati Bengals. Stat that stands out: 26.1 -- percentage of deep passes Flacco completed, going 17 for 88 for 730 yards, one touchdown and eight interceptions with six passes dropped, according to Pro Football Focus. Outlook for 2014 and beyond: Flacco is entering the second season of his huge contract and is expected to have a resurgent season, provided that he cuts down on his mistakes and has better personnel around him. The Ravens need to upgrade the running game and pass protection and bolster the receiving corps to complement Flacco's strong suits: arm strength, pocket poise and toughness.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun
GS: 0 | GP: 13 | 21 Season in review: Operating a variation of the Wildcat offense, Taylor rushed for seven yards on four carries with one reception for six yards against the New York Jets. He had a long run of 25 yards on a scramble against the New England Patriots, having an interception returned for a touchdown and having an errant shotgun snap from center Gino Gradkowski recovered for a touchdown. He finished the season with 64 rushing yards on eight carries. He completed just 1 of 5 passes for two yards and no touchdown passes for a zero quarterback rating. Stat that stands out: 6.0 -- Taylor's career rushing average in three NFL seasons. Outlook for 2014 and beyond: Under contract, the 2011 sixth-round draft pick from Virginia Tech should continue to back up Joe Flacco next season. Taylor has never started an NFL regular-season game as Flacco has never missed a start. He's regarded as one of the best athletes on the roster, but he's rarely utilized.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Related Galleries
RESTART GALLERY
It was easily the roughest season of Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco's career, a downward spiral instead of a series of perfect spirals. Following a stellar playoffs during the 2012 season where he passed for 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions and was named Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XLVII, Flacco signed a landmark $120.6 million contract last March. However, Flacco struggled mightily this season as the Ravens missed the playoffs for the first time in six seasons in the league as he threw a franchise-record 22 interceptions. Aaron Wilson looks back at the 2013 season for the Ravens' quarterbacks. To look at the other positions that have been reviewed,
click here
.