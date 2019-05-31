Reviewing the Ravens offensive line

The Ravens' offensive line was one of the biggest disappointments during a season filled with them as the team failed to make the playoffs one year removed from winning the Super Bowl. A glaring inability to protect the quarterback or create holes for the running game affected the 29th-ranked offense in several areas. They couldn't provide enough time for quarterback Joe Flacco to operate and he was sacked a career-high 48 times and threw a franchise-record 22 interceptions. Aaron Wilson looks back at the performance for each member of the offensive line. Other positions reviewed: Jan. 21 -- Secondary | Jan. 22 -- Linebackers | Jan. 23 -- Defensive line