Reviewing the Ravens offensive line

Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

GS: 11 | GP: 11 | Snaps: 813 Season in review: The Ravens acquired Monroe in an October trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, exchanging their fourth-round and fifth-round draft selections. With obvious athleticism and superior conditioning compared to Bryant McKinnie, Monroe proved to be an upgrade at left tackle. However, he didn't always stand out and had an extremely rough game against Chicago Bears veteran defensive end Julius Peppers. Stat that stands out: 24.0 -- Monroe received the highest grade of all of the Ravens' offensive lineman from Pro Football Focus. Outlook for 2014 and beyond: The Ravens and Monroe are both motivated to try to hammer out a long-term deal for the pending unrestricted free agent. Since Monroe is in the prime of his career at age 26, the Ravens could secure blindside protection for quarterback Joe Flacco for several years to come if they can reach a compromise with Monroe.