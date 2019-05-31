Reviewing the Ravens linebackers

Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

GS: 16 | GP: 16 | Snaps: 904 Season in review: Suggs reported to camp in the best shape of his career and then looked like one of the favorites for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award at midseason with nine sacks in eight games. But whether it was because an undisclosed injury or teams just started paying more attention to him, Suggs' play tailed off. Over his last eight games, Suggs had one sack and 20 total tackles, and he struggled to set the edge. Stat that stands out: 6 ¿ Number of quarterback hits Suggs was credited with over the Ravens' final eight games. Outlook for 2014 and beyond: Suggs may represent the front office's toughest decision this offseason. He is one of the franchise's best all-time players and he remains one of the game's better pass rushers. But he will turn 32 in October, his late-season drop off was alarming and he's due to cost the Ravens $12.4 million against the salary cap in the final year of his deal. The Ravens want to sign him to a contract extension that will lower his 2014 cap number. Suggs' future with the team depends on his willingness to engage in such an arrangement.