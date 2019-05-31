Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Reviewing the Ravens linebackers

Baltimore Sun reporter Jeff Zrebiec looks back at how the Ravens linebackers performed in 2013 as part of a series reviewing each position group. Heading into the 2013 NFL campaign, the Ravens' linebacker corps was perceived as one of the team's strengths and for the first half of the season, it was. But the play of the group, specifically on the outside, fell off. Other positions reviewed: Jan. 21 -- Secondary
By Jeff Zrebiec
