Reviewing the Ravens linebackers

GS: 16 | GP: 16 | Snaps: 904 Season in review: Suggs reported to camp in the best shape of his career and then looked like one of the favorites for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award at midseason with nine sacks in eight games. But whether it was because an undisclosed injury or teams just started paying more attention to him, Suggs' play tailed off. Over his last eight games, Suggs had one sack and 20 total tackles, and he struggled to set the edge. Stat that stands out: 6 ¿ Number of quarterback hits Suggs was credited with over the Ravens' final eight games. Outlook for 2014 and beyond: Suggs may represent the front office's toughest decision this offseason. He is one of the franchise's best all-time players and he remains one of the game's better pass rushers. But he will turn 32 in October, his late-season drop off was alarming and he's due to cost the Ravens $12.4 million against the salary cap in the final year of his deal. The Ravens want to sign him to a contract extension that will lower his 2014 cap number. Suggs' future with the team depends on his willingness to engage in such an arrangement.
GS: 0 | GP: 16 | Snaps: 397 Season in review: The third-year pro made the move from defensive end to the outside in the hope that he'd be able to use his pass-rushing skills more in space and the transition might allow him to stay healthier during the season. However, McPhee had a quiet season while backing up Terrell Suggs. He had just two sacks and 21 tackles though he was able to play in every game. Stat that stands out: 3.5 ¿ The number of sacks that McPhee has had over the past two seasons after he had six in his rookie year. Outlook for 2014 and beyond: McPhee looked like a potential Pro Bowl performer in his rookie season but partly because of injuries, he's been unable to build off that. He's still a valuable reserve who doesn't cost the Ravens all that much as a former fifth-round pick. Pass-rushing is a tough skill set to acquire, so McPhee should continue to have a role with the Ravens.
