Reviewing the Ravens defensive line

After a season in which they struggled to stop the run but somehow won the Super Bowl, the Ravens made it clear that they had to get better in that regard. And that overhaul started with the defensive line. Despite some lapses, the Ravens allowed just 3.8 rushing yards per game, which ranked fourth in the NFL. But the defensive line did not pressure the quarterback like it did in years past. Matt Vensel looks back at the Ravens' defensive line in today's position-by-position review of the 2013 season. Other positions reviewed: Jan. 21 -- Secondary | Jan. 22 -- Linebackers
