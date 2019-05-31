Reviewing the Ravens defensive line

Doug Kapustin, Baltimore Sun
GS: 1 | GP: 12 | Snaps: 273 Season in review: After an injury-plagued 2012 season in which he lost his starting job to journeyman Ma'ake Kemoeatu, Cody bounced back with a decent campaign in 2013. The 2010 second-round pick did not start for the Ravens -- they shifted Haloti Ngata inside to take Cody's place at nose tackle -- but the massive run defender had a sizable role in the defensive line rotation and contributed with 15 tackles. Stat that stands out: zero -- sacks in Cody's four years in the NFL, showing how one-dimensional he is. Outlook for 2014 and beyond: Cody is an unrestricted free agent and may have played his last game in a Ravens uniform, but with Alabama alumnus Ozzie Newsome still running the front offense, a return shouldn't be ruled out. If he comes back, though, it will likely to be a backup on a team-friendly contract.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun
GS: 15 | GP: 15 | Snaps: 725 Season in review: Ngata, who spent most of the previous season at defensive tackle or defensive end, was moved back to nose tackle in 2013 to solidify the middle of a Ravens defense that struggled to stop the run in 2012. Ngata was stout up front and the Ravens fared much better against the run with him in the middle. Despite not making as many splash plays as years past, Ngata was named to the Pro Bowl. Stat that stands out: 1.5 -- sacks for Ngata, who had at least five in each of the previous three seasons. Outlook for 2014 and beyond: At 29, Ngata might not yet be past his prime, but a decline in ability might not be far down the road. He has two years left on his current contract and carries a large cap number into this season. The Ravens probably won't cut Ngata, but he could be a candidate to be restructured.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
After a season in which they struggled to stop the run but somehow won the Super Bowl, the Ravens made it clear that they had to get better in that regard. And that overhaul started with the defensive line. Despite some lapses, the Ravens allowed just 3.8 rushing yards per game, which ranked fourth in the NFL. But the defensive line did not pressure the quarterback like it did in years past. Matt Vensel looks back at the Ravens' defensive line in today's position-by-position review of the 2013 season. Other positions reviewed: Jan. 21 --
Secondary
| Jan. 22 --
Linebackers