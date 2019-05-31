Reviewing the Ravens defensive line

Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

GS: 15 | GP: 15 | Snaps: 725 Season in review: Ngata, who spent most of the previous season at defensive tackle or defensive end, was moved back to nose tackle in 2013 to solidify the middle of a Ravens defense that struggled to stop the run in 2012. Ngata was stout up front and the Ravens fared much better against the run with him in the middle. Despite not making as many splash plays as years past, Ngata was named to the Pro Bowl. Stat that stands out: 1.5 -- sacks for Ngata, who had at least five in each of the previous three seasons. Outlook for 2014 and beyond: At 29, Ngata might not yet be past his prime, but a decline in ability might not be far down the road. He has two years left on his current contract and carries a large cap number into this season. The Ravens probably won't cut Ngata, but he could be a candidate to be restructured.