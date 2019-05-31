Reviewing the Ravens coaches

Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

Season in review: It was an uneven season for Pees' defense, which ranked 12th in yards (335.5) and points (22.0) allowed per game but struggled to force turnovers and get off the field in fourth quarters. After losing six defensive players that started in Super Bowl XLVII, Pees had to rely on a combination of veteran acquisitions and young players. The mix looked formidable at times, but the disappearance of the pass rush and the late-game struggles led to the team's demise. Stat that stands out: 8 ¿ The number of sacks the Ravens had in the last seven games after they registered 33 over their first nine contests. Outlook for 2014 and beyond: Pees' defense will inevitably undergo more changes. Three key starters (Arthur Jones, Daryl Smith and James Ihedigbo) are free agents and the front office continues to mull its options with rush linebacker Terrell Suggs whose contract is prohibitive. Pees will need to figure out a way to get a more consistent pass rush and eliminate so many big plays next year.