Reviewing the Ravens coaches

In the final segment of reviewing the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec looks at the team from a coaching perspective. Head coach John Harbaugh and his staff had heard all about the challenges of trying to repeat as Super Bowl winners, but that knowledge couldn't prevent the 2013 Ravens from suffering the same fate as so many defending champions before them. While past Harbaugh-coached teams succeeded in running the football, forcing mistakes from the opposition while limiting their own and winning close games, this year's version struggled in all those facets. They persevered through some of those flaws and entered Week 17 in the postseason mix, but that was of little consolation to an organization that hadn't previously missed the playoffs since 2007. To look at the other positions that have been reviewed, click here.