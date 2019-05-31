Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Recapping the Ravens' first seven games [Pictures]

Whether or not you believe in a "Super Bowl curse," there's no debating that the Ravens have appeared to be in a trance for much of their Super Bowl follow-up. The signs are everywhere: Three quarterbacks (the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson, the Oakland Raiders' Terrelle Pryor and the Philadelphia Eagles' Michael Vick) have more rushing yards than Ray Rice. Only five quarterbacks have been sacked more times than Joe Flacco (20). And the Ravens are the first defending champ since 2006 to be under .500 after seven games. Yet amid the gloom remains a beacon of hope: the Ravens play in perhaps the weakest division in football. And they still have both games against the only team ahead of them in the AFC North. It'll be a while before we know whether the Ravens are cursed, first or something in between. In the meantime, here's a game-by-game look back at how they got here. -- Nicholas Fouriezos, The Baltimore Sun
