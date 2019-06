Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

Under this scenario, the offensive coordinator's run-first, play-action-heavy offense hits its stride quickly as the unit is transformed from one of the worst in the NFL (ranked 29th overall last season) to at least somewhere in the top half of the league. With a revitalized offense capable of scoring regularly, there should be less pressure on the defense. Kubiak is expected to involve several players, including wide receivers Torrey Smith and Steve Smith and tight end Dennis Pitta, to keep defenses guessing and build a capable running game for a more balanced attack. The zone-blocking scheme should allow the Ravens to run the football more effectively, including during running back Ray Rice's two-game suspension to start the season for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy.