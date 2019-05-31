Ravens vs. Seahawks: 5 things we learned

Karl Merton Ferron / TNS

We’ve gotten used to these Ravens grinding every game down to a tense final possession. But a soft midseason schedule helped cloak the team’s true decline as catastrophic injuries wiped out starter after starter.

That illusion was bound to crumble as soon as the Ravens played a genuinely excellent team. And that’s what the Seahawks are after they stumbled to a 2-4 start.

A Ravens secondary that had seemingly improved in recent weeks looked helpless against Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, who’s riding an MVP-level hot streak.

The backfield duo of Buck Allen and Terrance West, so promising against the Miami Dolphins, couldn’t find any traction against the league’s third best run defense. Allen and West averaged barely more than two yards per carry.

“Worst we’ve played all year, by far,” coach John Harbaugh said.

As Ravens fans fled M&T Bank Stadium in the fourth quarter, leaving an ample contingent of Seahawks faithful to cheer on the rout, the scene was weirdly reminiscent of the poundings the Orioles used to take in front of crowds packed with Yankees and Red Sox fans.

The Ravens haven’t endured life as that kind of whipping post in nearly a decade. But there isn’t much they can do about it with an armada of second- and third-stringers starting.

With the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town the next two Sundays, the undermanned Ravens are stuck in the heart of a storm with no port in sight.