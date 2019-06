Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, Md.--10/21/18-- Ravens holder Sam Koch, from left, and kicker Justin Tucker (#9) react in shock as Tucker's missed the extra point kick wide right that would have tied the game at 24 with at M & T Bank Stadium. The Saints defeated the Ravens by score of 24 to 23. Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun sp-ravens-saints Lam DSC_7670