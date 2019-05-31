Ravens vs. Bengals: Five up, five down in Ravens' 24-16 loss to the Bengals
The Ravens’ 11th loss of the season was a lot like the first eight or so — a mostly sound, competitive game featuring a lot of good performances undone by a costly turnover and a mistimed penalty or two. Then, it’s over. But just as it was during so many of the early losses, there were plenty of performances that weren’t bad. Here are five players trending up, and five trending the other way after the Ravens’ 24-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.