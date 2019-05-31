Ravens vs. Bengals: Five up, five down in Ravens' 24-16 loss to the Bengals

Frank Victores / Associated Press

A bugaboo from outside 50 yards extended into a second season for Tucker, who missed six of his first eight from that distance this year, but he’s hit one 50-yard field goal in each of the last two games and ended a down season, by his standards, hitting 12 of his last 13 attempts. Tucker hit all three of his tries Sunday against the Bengals to account for most of the Ravens’ scoring, raising his season percentage to 82.5 percent. Tucker’s season wasn’t up to the high standards he has set, but he showed how he’ll respond to tough times going forward. There’s not much more you can ask for here.