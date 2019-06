Kevin Hoffman, USA TODAY Sports photo

We will find out more about the health of guards Marshal Yanda and Kelechi Osemele Thursday night in the first preseason game, but they have looked really good in training camp. They both look rejuvenated. Yanda has had a strong camp and looks exceptionally quick. His lateral movements are strong. Osemele has run well. Not only is he strong at the point of attack, but he is getting down field and making blocks after short passes are completed. Both players are active, and believe it or not, they actually look like they are enjoying camp.