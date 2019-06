Tommy Gilligan, USA Today Sports

Ravens offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak has been gushing over quarterback Joe Flacco recently, but one of the most important things I've heard him talk about is ball security and Flacco getting rid of the ball quickly. In the past, Flacco has been a little slow going through his progressions causing him to hang onto the ball. "His ability to go through progressions, to me, is exceptional," Kubiak said. "He's bought into the boom-boom-boom stuff we teach as far as your feet [go]. We teach guys to read with their feet and get the ball going. Obviously, we have to cut the sacks down a great deal this year. That's a big point of emphasis, and the best way to do that is with your quarterback getting rid of the ball." "We'll work up front, but he needs to get rid of the ball," he said. "He's responded to that and there's not a play Joe can't make. It's fun for me to work with. I've had a chance to work with some really good ones, and this has been a lot of fun. I'm looking forward to him doing big things this year."