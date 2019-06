Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, Md--8/12/17--Monyette Robinson, Sandtown, holds her 5-month-old bernedoodle, Kylie, as they attend the Ravens' last open practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday. Some fans take part in a pre-practice stadium workout with the November Project, a worldwide fitness movement. Others bring their dogs to the stadium. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun.