Advertisement Advertisement Ravens Sports Key matchups: Ravens vs. Texans Jan 13, 2012 | 10:55 AM Mike Preston highlights three important matchups to watch when the Ravens take on the Texans on Sunday with a berth in the AFC championship game on the line. Next Gallery PHOTOS Ravens vs. Washington in preseason game PHOTOS Ravens vs Eagles preseason Advertisement Ravens Ravens Ravens vs Packers in preseason | Photos By Karl Merton Ferron, Ulysses Muñoz, Denise Sanders and Xavier Plater Aug 15, 2019 Ravens vs. Jaguars in preseason | Photos Ravens legend Ed Reed enters Hall of Fame | PHOTOS 2019 Ravens training camp First day of practice at Ravens training camp | Photos Ravens arrive to training camp | Photos Ravens minicamp 2019 2019 Ravens OTAs