Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

The Ravens went to Oakland in Week Five having lost back-to-back games by a 70-16 margin. Their season was unraveling and their offense was a mess before they went into the Black Hole and dominated the Raiders, 30-17. Standout quarterback Derek Carr did not play for the Raiders, but the Ravens won the game by taking care of the ball and controlling the line of scrimmage. For a team that has struggled mightily on the road in recent years, it qualified as an uplifting performance.