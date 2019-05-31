Highlights of the Steve Bisciotti era

When Steve Bisciotti assumed majority control of the Ravens a decade ago, former owner Art Modell hailed the transition to the Anne Arundel County businessman as a watershed moment in franchise history. "Steve Bisciotti is going to be an outstanding owner in the National Football League," the late Modell said during the 2004 NFL owners meetings. "He's got love for the game. He's strong. He's going to be a good one. Trust me on that. You can come back in a few years and say, 'Hey, Art you were right for a change.'" The Severna Park and Salisbury State graduate, who founded an engineering staffing firm in his basement, is now one of the richest Americans with an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion. Since he took majority ownership of the Ravens, they have won a Super Bowl and qualified for the playoffs six times in the past 10 years. In honor of this week marking 10 years since Bisciotti became the team's majority owner, here's a look at some of the highlights of his tenure from Baltimore Sun reporter Aaron Wilson.