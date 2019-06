Christopher T. Assaf, Baltimore Sun

Few teams in recent years have coped with a week as potentially unsettling as this one. Less than 24 hours after a disappointing performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens awoke to a world changed by ugly footage of a teammate slugging his future wife. Soon after, Ray Rice, once a cornerstone of the franchise, was a Raven no more. Rice's teammates were left to answer for him and the organization at the same time they prepared to play the Steelers in a mere three days. I don't want to trivialize the meaning of the Rice video, which carries implications far beyond football. This wasn't some case of a team rallying in the face of an unjustified siege. But it's fair to say the Ravens took the field for an important game against a highly unusual backdrop, with the sports world focused intently on Baltimore. And they handled the situation well. They were the more composed team by any measure, avoiding turnovers and committing four penalties to the Steelers' nine. "The message was pretty straightforward: We've got a game to play," coach John Harbaugh said. "I thought the guys handled it tremendously, with class and character." Harbaugh said the team remained largely isolated from the storm of Rice discussion. But he said he had faith in his players, backed up by their mistake-free play in practice as the controversy unfolded around them. It would be foolish to extrapolate any lessons about this team's poise. We're way too early in the season for that. Just know that if the Ravens had lost a second straight division game at home, they would have started 2014 with a severe handicap. Despite everything swirling around them, they put themselves on steadier footing.