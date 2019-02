Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young, center, responds to a question during a news conference, Friday, February 22, 2019, along with GM Eric DeCosta, left, and coach John Harbaugh, right, at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mill, Md. Young has reportedly signed a three-year, $25.8 million extension that could be worth up to $29 million, making him the NFL’s highest-paid nickel back.