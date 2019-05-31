Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Ravens through the first seven games

The Ravens' schedule before the bye week ended in an ugly manner with a whole host of problems resurfacing in a 43-13 loss Sunday to the Houston Texans. Despite the lopsided nature of the loss, many Ravens found the silver lining. They still enter the bye week with a 5-2 record, good enough for first place in the AFC North and second behind the Texans in the AFC. Here is a look at the first seven games and how the Ravens got to this point: -- Jeff Zrebiec
