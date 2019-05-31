Ravens through the first seven games

Baltimore Sun photo by Kenneth K. Lam

What happened: Quarterback Michael Vick finalized a late Eagles scoring drive by plunging in from 1-yard out for the go-ahead points at Lincoln Financial Field. The loss left several Ravens blasting the replacement officials and prompted questions about the offensive play-calling. Rice got just 16 rushing attempts despite averaging 6.2 yards per carry. The Ravens also had third or fourth down and less than 2 yards six different times and passed each time, not converting a single first down. Star of the game: Vick accounted for 405 total yards and two touchdowns but he also turned the ball over three times. Meanwhile, the Ravens had no answer for tight end Brent Celek who caught eight balls for 157 yards. Turning point: The Ravens thought that they had put the Eagles away when wide receiver Jacoby Jones out-dueled standout cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha in the end zone for the second time, this one resulting in a 25-yard touchdown that would have given the Ravens a 27-17 lead with just over 5 minutes to play. However, Jones was whistled for a curious offensive pass interference call, leaving the Ravens with a six-point lead that Vick overcame with the late touchdown. Key stats: Flacco threw one interception and completed 8 of 25 passes in the second half. Rice had 152 yards of total offense. Rookie Justin Tucker hit three field goals, including a 56-yarder. Quote: "It's nothing about them, per se. We're not directly attacking them. But we are saying we need the guys that do their regular jobs. The time is now. How much longer are we going to keep going through this process?" Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis said of the replacement officials.