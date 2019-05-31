Locks to make the Ravens' 2012 roster

Ray Rice, Bernard Pierce, Vonta Leach Rice will be here for a while after signing a lucrative five-year contract extension last week, and Leach is one of the top fullbacks in the NFL. Pierce, whom the team selected in the third round of April's draft, will battle Anthony Allen (and perhaps a veteran running back to be announced later) to be Rice's backup. Allen isn't quite a lock, but is in pretty good shape to make the cut, too.

Joe Flacco and Tyrod Taylor Taylor is competing with Curtis Painter to be the team's No. 2 quarterback behind Flacco. Painter, who signed as a free agent this summer after playing three seasons in Indianapolis, is also trying to convince the Ravens to carry three quarterbacks for the first time since 2009. But even if Painter replaces Taylor as the top backup, the team won't cut ties with the athletic second-year passer.

The camp battles begin Thursday when the Ravens hold their first full-squad training camp practice at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. The final 53-man roster will be decided four preseason games and five weeks of practice later, but more than half of those roster spots are likely already spoken for. We know that -- health permitting -- marquee players such as Ray Lewis, Ray Rice and Joe Flacco will be on the squad in Week 1. We can assume the same for top draft picks like Courtney Upshaw and Kelechi Osemele. On the other hand, late-round draft picks, rookie free agents and less prominent veterans will each try to secure one of the leftover roster spots during those steamy late afternoon practices in July and August. Those battles will provide the drama until the games count in the standings, starting Sept. 10 at M&T Bank Stadium. Im sure we will hear at some point this summer that no roster spot is guaranteed. But these ones probably are. Here is a position-by-position projection of which players we feel are locks to make the Ravens out of camp. -- Matt Vensel