Ravens rookie minicamp primer

Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

Head coach John Harbaugh won't immediately anoint a rookie as a starter. He wants to make sure they earn it, both with their play on the practice field and their study habits off of it. So, it was predictable when he said that Mosley, the 17th overall pick and viewed as one of the most NFL-ready players in the draft, will get an opportunity to compete for a starting job. It would be extremely surprising if Mosley isn't the Week 1 starter alongside middle linebacker Daryl Smith. Arthur Brown currently tops the depth chart at weak-side linebacker, but he played sparingly last year and still needs to get bigger. Mosley, on the other hand, has a head start on learning the Ravens' defense because it has many similarities to the defense Mosley played in at Alabama. Mosley certainly can't win a starting role during the minicamp. But with a solid couple of days, he could send a message to the coaching staff that he's ahead of normal rookies and he's ready to stake his claim to the starting job. As far as third-round pick Terrence Brooks, he'll likely be competing with Darian Stewart and a host of holdovers for the starting free safety job. Draft evaluators believe the former Florida State standout is ready to come in and contribute immediately despite the fact that he's only been a full-time starting safety for two seasons. Nobody is questioning Brooks' physical ability. However, he's going to have to prove a quick study in picking up the Ravens' defense and the nuances of the position. Harbaugh has already said that he'd have no problem starting two young safeties in Brooks and second-year pro Matt Elam.