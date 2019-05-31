Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Ravens rookie minicamp primer

Ravens rookies have been at the Under Armour Performance Center all week, going through light, walk-through practices, taking part in meetings and starting to acclimate themselves to the ways of the NFL. On Friday, that process will accelerate with the official start of a three-day rookie minicamp. For the organization's top draft picks, a group headed by linebacker C.J. Mosley, the minicamp is a good opportunity to learn the system, gain a familiarity with the way the Ravens do things and develop a rapport with position coaches. For undrafted free agents and tryout players, it is the first -- and in some cases only -- chance to impress team officials and prove worthy of a roster spot. Here are beat reporter Jeff Zrebiec's five storylines to watch:
