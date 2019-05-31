Ravens rookie minicamp primer

Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun
Head coach John Harbaugh won't immediately anoint a rookie as a starter. He wants to make sure they earn it, both with their play on the practice field and their study habits off of it. So, it was predictable when he said that Mosley, the 17th overall pick and viewed as one of the most NFL-ready players in the draft, will get an opportunity to compete for a starting job. It would be extremely surprising if Mosley isn't the Week 1 starter alongside middle linebacker Daryl Smith. Arthur Brown currently tops the depth chart at weak-side linebacker, but he played sparingly last year and still needs to get bigger. Mosley, on the other hand, has a head start on learning the Ravens' defense because it has many similarities to the defense Mosley played in at Alabama. Mosley certainly can't win a starting role during the minicamp. But with a solid couple of days, he could send a message to the coaching staff that he's ahead of normal rookies and he's ready to stake his claim to the starting job. As far as third-round pick Terrence Brooks, he'll likely be competing with Darian Stewart and a host of holdovers for the starting free safety job. Draft evaluators believe the former Florida State standout is ready to come in and contribute immediately despite the fact that he's only been a full-time starting safety for two seasons. Nobody is questioning Brooks' physical ability. However, he's going to have to prove a quick study in picking up the Ravens' defense and the nuances of the position. Harbaugh has already said that he'd have no problem starting two young safeties in Brooks and second-year pro Matt Elam.
At least one undrafted free agent has made the Ravens' regular-season roster every year under Harbaugh and a case could be made that the team's top rookies the past two seasons have been undrafted guys in kicker Justin Tucker and wide receiver Marlon Brown. The Ravens take the recruitment of undrafted free agents very seriously and love unearthing gems that other teams miss out on. Who will emerge from this year's class? Offensive tackle James Hurst started 48 games in four seasons at North Carolina and was viewed as a potential early-round pick before he broke his leg during a bowl game in December. Virginia Tech defensive tackle Derrick Hopkins had 165 career tackles for the Hokies and was given the biggest bonus in the undrafted free agent class. The Ravens have only four veteran cornerbacks, which bodes well for Middle Tennessee State's Sammy Seamster (above) and Oregon's Avery Patterson, two of the four undrafted defensive backs that the Ravens signed.
Ravens rookies have been at the Under Armour Performance Center all week, going through light, walk-through practices, taking part in meetings and starting to acclimate themselves to the ways of the NFL. On Friday, that process will accelerate with the official start of a three-day rookie minicamp. For the organization's top draft picks, a group headed by linebacker C.J. Mosley, the minicamp is a good opportunity to learn the system, gain a familiarity with the way the Ravens do things and develop a rapport with position coaches. For undrafted free agents and tryout players, it is the first -- and in some cases only -- chance to impress team officials and prove worthy of a roster spot. Here are beat reporter Jeff Zrebiec's five storylines to watch: