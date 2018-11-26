Ravens rewind: Looking back at Sunday's 34-17 win over the Raiders
Stories, photos and video from the Ravens' game Sunday.
-
Week 12: Ravens vs. Raiders
The Ravens and Raiders face off in Week 12 in Baltimore.
-
Ravens' Harbaugh on the availability of QB Joe Flacco
"I'm not going to get into that for a number of reasons," said John Harbaugh when asked about QB Joe Flacco health and if he would start. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)
-
Mike Preston's instant analysis of Ravens' 34-17 win over the Raiders
Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 34-17 win over the Oakland Raiders. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video)
-
Ravens' Judon: 'We just have to keep winning'
"We just have to keep going out there and preparing for the team and keep executing and keep going out there and having fun," (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)
-
Ravens' Cyrus Jones: 'It definitely feels good to get in the end zone'
"Feel I got my swagger back a little bit after everything I've been through these past couple of years," said CB/RS Cyrus Jones when asked about his emotions after his punt return. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: 'There's always room for improvement'
"I threw two interceptions today, one more than last week, so I was kind of ticked off," said Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)
-
Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 34-17 win over the Oakland Raiders
From the Ravens' delayed fury on the ground to Terrell Suggs's spotty impact, here are five things we learned from a 34-17 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. The Ravens have a fearsome running attack with Lamar Jackson, so why did they wait to unleash it? The Ravens came out running to start...
-
The Ravens have found success by committing to the run with their rookie QB, but will 'The Lamar Show' last?
At halftime Sunday, the Ravens decided to do what they now do best, to do what they perhaps should’ve done all along. Here they were, one week off a season-high rushing performance, with 10 carries. There the Oakland Raiders were, one of the NFL’s worst run defenses, down just three points at M&T...
-
Preston: Two victories against the pits of the NFL does not mean the pendulum has swung for the Ravens
Watching the Ravens play Sunday was like viewing an old movie or television rerun where you already know the ending. They beat the Oakland Raiders, 34-17, and seem to be headed in the same direction we’ve seen in recent seasons. The Ravens are good enough to beat average or below-average teams...
-
Mike Preston's report card after the Ravens' 34-17 win over the Raiders
Quarterback: It looked as if both Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were out to prove that he could win the game from the pocket, especially in the opening half. The Ravens finally decided to allow Jackson do what he does best in the second half, when he rushed nine times for 60 yards and finished with...