Ravens rewind: Looking back at Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs
Stories, photos and video from the Ravens' game Sunday.
-
Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 27-24 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs
From the Ravens' lack of elite playmakers to their tense playoff outlook, here are five things we learned from their 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. There are no moral victories in the NFL, but the Ravens proved their formula works against the best. Before the harder analysis, it’s...
-
After overtime loss to Chiefs, Ravens know moral victories will take them only so far
Almost exactly two hours after the Ravens’ game Sunday ended, there it was, another moral victory, wanted or not. The Ravens had fallen to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime, 27-24, at Arrowhead Stadium. But they twice came within one defensive stop of a victory against the AFC’s top team, a Super...
-
Week 14: Ravens vs. Chiefs
-
Mike Preston's report card after the Ravens' 27-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson was effective as a runner and had 71 yards on 13 carries. He also threw two touchdown passes, but his passing motion is poor and so are his mechanics. He has given the running game an added dimension but does little for the passing game, often throwing behind or low to...
-
Mike Preston’s grades for Ravens vs Chiefs
Columnist Mike Preston gives his position grades for the Ravens' game against the Chiefs. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video)
-
Preston: Top teams like the Chiefs expose the Ravens' lack of playmakers
The Ravens proved in a 27-24 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday that they are serious playoff contenders, but they continue to be haunted by a problem that has recurred the past couple of years. The Ravens don’t have playmakers. They don’t have players on both defense and offense...
-
Mike Preston's instant analysis of Ravens' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs in OT
Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video)
-
Instant analysis: Ravens fall apart late, fade in overtime of wild 27-24 loss to Chiefs
The Ravens defense couldn’t hold on to a late lead in regulation and a pair of Ravens quarterbacks couldn’t lead a late scoring drive at Arrowhead Stadium in a wild, back-and-forth 27-24 overtime loss to the AFC-best Kansas City Chiefs. Third-string quarterback Robert Griffin III, who finished...
-
Notes: 'There was contact': Ravens cry foul over noncall on final play of loss to Chiefs
As Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III dropped back to pass on what proved to be the final play of Sunday’s game, the odds were not good. The Ravens were down a field goal in overtime. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was out with an ankle injury. Under two minutes remained. The team faced...
-
Inactive Ravens QB Joe Flacco was medically cleared but not prepared enough
Quarterback Joe Flacco was inactive for the Ravens’ game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the fourth straight game the team’s longtime starter missed. Flacco, who suffered a right hip injury over a month ago, was cleared Friday to play for the first time since Week 9, coach John Harbaugh...