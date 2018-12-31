Sports Ravens

Ravens rewind: Looking back at Sunday's 26-24 win over the Browns

Stories, photos and video from the Ravens' game Sunday.

  • Preston: Ravens coach John Harbaugh delivered on major goal of 2018
    Regardless of whether you love or hate Ravens coach John Harbaugh, it’s hard to ignore the job he has done this season. The Ravens made their fans sweat again early Sunday night, taking them down to almost the last play of the game before middle linebacker C.J. Mosley intercepted a pass with 62...

  • Ravens cornerbacks Humphrey, Young acknowledge rough outings as secondary struggles
    Cornerback Marlon Humphrey has quietly emerged as one of the Ravens’ best players, earning the team’s Most Valuable Player honor as voted by the media. Humphrey did not validate that award in the team’s 26-24 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday as he was on the wrong end of several significant...

  • Ravens notes: Alive and well, Terrell Suggs breaks franchise record for games played
    Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs joked that he did not want to jinx himself before playing Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, which would mark the 229th game of his career. “What if I die today?” he quipped Wednesday. Nothing nefarious befell the 36-year-old Suggs as the 16-year veteran...

  • Instant analysis from the Ravens' 26-24 win over the Browns in Week 17
    Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Even during a game when the Ravens defense was far from its best, it found a way to deliver a defining, season-extending play. Baker Mayfield is going to keep the Ravens up at night for years to come, but for at least one Sunday, they had the upper hand. Next comes the...

  • Ravens' Week 17 win over the Browns by the numbers
    Key numbers from the Ravens’ 26-24 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 17: 2 – Interceptions for Jimmy Smith, a career-high single-game total for the cornerback. 117 – Rushing yards for running back Kenneth Dixon, a career high. 141 – Points scored this season by Justin Tucker, the only NFL...

