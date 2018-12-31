Ravens rewind: Looking back at Sunday's 26-24 win over the Browns
Stories, photos and video from the Ravens' game Sunday.
Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 26-24 win over the Cleveland Browns
From C.J. Mosley's well-deserved moment of heroism to the Ravens' potential for a deep playoff run, here are five things we learned from their victory over the Cleveland Browns. The game-clinching interception could not have found a more deserving pair of hands than those of C.J. Mosley. Mosley...
'Would it not be us if we didn’t end it that way?' Ravens hold off Browns to advance to playoffs
The top score on the scoreboard at M&T Bank Stadium had changed for the last time early Sunday night, and so all eyes returned once more to the field, purple stomachs churning and fears mushrooming as darkness descended on Baltimore. The Pittsburgh Steelers had just beaten the Cincinnati Bengals,...
Ravens clinch first playoff berth since 2014 in high-stakes season finale against Browns
This time, the Ravens would not succumb to the ghosts of their disappointments past. Faced with a near-reprisal of the doomed scenario that ended their 2017 season, they held on. Linebacker C.J. Mosley intercepted Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the last minute of the game, prompting...
Ravens will host Chargers in wild-card game at 1:05 p.m. next Sunday; more tickets put on sale
The Ravens’ wild-card-round playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers will kick off at 1:05 p.m. next Sunday, the team announced Sunday night. The game will be broadcast on CBS. The Ravens secured the AFC North title and the conference’s No. 4 seed with a dramatic 26-24 win Sunday over the...
Mike Preston's report card from the Ravens' 26-24 win over the Browns
Quarterback: Every week it’s easy to say rookie Lamar Jackson needs to improve as a passer, but he is the player who stirs this offense. His running ability adds a dimension either as a scrambler when the pass protection breaks down or on designed runs anywhere on the field. If he is to become...
Preston: Ravens coach John Harbaugh delivered on major goal of 2018
Regardless of whether you love or hate Ravens coach John Harbaugh, it’s hard to ignore the job he has done this season. The Ravens made their fans sweat again early Sunday night, taking them down to almost the last play of the game before middle linebacker C.J. Mosley intercepted a pass with 62...
Ravens cornerbacks Humphrey, Young acknowledge rough outings as secondary struggles
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey has quietly emerged as one of the Ravens’ best players, earning the team’s Most Valuable Player honor as voted by the media. Humphrey did not validate that award in the team’s 26-24 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday as he was on the wrong end of several significant...
Ravens notes: Alive and well, Terrell Suggs breaks franchise record for games played
Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs joked that he did not want to jinx himself before playing Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, which would mark the 229th game of his career. “What if I die today?” he quipped Wednesday. Nothing nefarious befell the 36-year-old Suggs as the 16-year veteran...
Instant analysis from the Ravens' 26-24 win over the Browns in Week 17
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Even during a game when the Ravens defense was far from its best, it found a way to deliver a defining, season-extending play. Baker Mayfield is going to keep the Ravens up at night for years to come, but for at least one Sunday, they had the upper hand. Next comes the...
Ravens' Week 17 win over the Browns by the numbers
Key numbers from the Ravens’ 26-24 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 17: 2 – Interceptions for Jimmy Smith, a career-high single-game total for the cornerback. 117 – Rushing yards for running back Kenneth Dixon, a career high. 141 – Points scored this season by Justin Tucker, the only NFL...