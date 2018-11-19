Ravens rewind: Looking back at Sunday's 24-21 win over the Bengals
Stories, photos and video from the Ravens' game Sunday.
Week 11: Ravens vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, 24-21, in Week 11 action on Nov. 18 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Lamar Jackson waited all week for 'go time,' then he ran away with history in a Ravens win
“How many teams run the ball with a quarterback 25 times?” Ravens safety Eric Weddle meant the question to be rhetorical, as if its mere asking would underscore the absurdity of Lamar Jackson’s record-breaking day in his first start, but not even those weird words properly conveyed the Ravens rookie...
Preston: In the week-to-week NFL, it's all about survival, and the Ravens did enough Sunday to remain relevant
No one in Baltimore should be breaking out the champagne glasses or drinking purple bubbly or Kool-Aid. That might not happen at all this year. But the Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 24-21, on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium and they are a .500 team again. It’s not a big deal, but imagine if they...
Mike Preston's report card after the Ravens' 24-21 win over the Bengals
Quarterback: There were no surprises to rookie Lamar Jackson’s game. He had problems reading the entire field and showed little pocket presence, except for the ability to just run. The good dual-threat quarterbacks run with a purpose, not just to take off. The Ravens catered to his talents and...
Rookie running back Gus Edwards excels in Ravens’ 24-21 win against Bengals
As several reporters gathered in front of Gus Edwards’ locker underneath M&T Bank Stadium, Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams stood before the rookie running back and playfully invited the media to run questions through him before Edwards answered them. It seemed like the only time someone...
Instant analysis: Lamar Jackson's historic first start lifts Ravens past Bengals, 24-21
Behind a historic rushing performance Sunday from Ravens rookie Lamar Jackson, the Ravens held off the Cincinnati Bengals, 24-21, to end their three-game losing streak and reassert themselves in the AFC playoff race. Jackson finished with 117 yards on 27 carries in his first NFL start, both records...
Former Ravens RB Ray Rice, 2008 team honored before kickoff vs. Bengals
Former Ravens running back Ray Rice was honored pregame Sunday as part of a “Legends of the Game” ceremony recognizing the 2008 team that advanced to the AFC championship game. Rice joined other former Ravens standouts such as Jonathan Ogden, Jacoby Jones and Matt Stover on the field before the...
After 11 seasons together, the end could be near for Ravens' Harbaugh-Flacco partnership
On Sunday, two of the NFL’s longest-tenured head coaches will meet for maybe their final time as AFC North foes. The Ravens’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals will be the 185th of John Harbaugh’s career and 257th of Marvin Lewis’, postseason included. The two have stood on opposing sidelines...
Ravens-Bengals by the numbers
Key numbers from the Ravens’ 24-21 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11: 0 – Times in NFL history that a team had a rookie quarterback and running back each rush for 100 yards in a same game until the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Gus Edwards on Sunday. 10 – Of the past 11 games between the...
Ravens notes: Humphrey anchors defensive stand; Stanley plays through pain; Moore makes difficult catch
Marlon Humphrey played the odds and was rewarded. Reasoning that the Cincinnati Bengals would try to go for something quick to convert a fourth-and-3 at their 37-yard line with 1:46 left in the fourth quarter, the Ravens cornerback stayed close to wide receiver Cody Core and prevented him from...