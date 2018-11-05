Ravens rewind: Looking back at Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Steelers
Stories, photos and video from the Ravens' game Sunday.
-
Mike Preston's instant analysis of Ravens' 23-16 loss to the Steelers
Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video)
-
Ravens' Harbaugh address reports on the possibility of being replaced
"I've never been someone who's worried about keeping a job," said Ravens coach John Harbaugh when asking about reports of him possibly being release doing the bye week. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)
-
Ravens' Flacco on the offense when Lamar Jackson is at quarterback
"No, we haven't talked about that. Maybe they've talked about it, but not with me," said QB Joe Flacco when asked if the Ravens have discussed substituting him when Lamar Jackson is at quarterback. (Kevin Richardson)
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger on the 23-16 win over the Ravens
"Baltimore did a great job taking away big plays from us today," said Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger. "So, we just settled for whatever we could get." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)
-
Steelers' Mike Tomlin: 'Tough environment for our football team'
"To hold those guys (Ravens) to field goals in the first half was also significant," said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin when asked about holding the Ravens to field goals in the red zone in the first half. (Kevin Richardson)
-
Week 9: Ravens vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 4 at M&T Bank Stadium.
-
Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers
From John Harbaugh's uncertain job status to the Ravens' sudden vulnerability on defense, here are five things we learned from Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. As lost as they look, the Ravens can’t benefit from firing John Harbaugh before the end of the season. The day dawned with...
-
After loss to Steelers, Ravens and coach John Harbaugh reach a crossroads where 'anything can happen'
For the first 10 questions of his postgame news conference Sunday, Joe Flacco stood at the lectern with his characteristic stillness, calm even amid the storm brewing around him. His voice softened by a 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens quarterback spoke in measured tones about...
-
Preston: Firing Ravens coach John Harbaugh at this time would make no sense
By game time Sunday there were news reports that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti would fire coach John Harbaugh during the bye week if his team lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers and fell another game behind them in the AFC North race. The assumption here is that Bisciotti couldn’t have been happy after...
-
Mike Preston's report card after the Ravens' 23-16 loss to the Steelers
Quarterback: Joe Flacco never seemed to gain a rhythm and came up short on passes that could have been big gains and at least two possible touchdowns. Flacco was comfortable throwing in three- to five-step drop-backs but was timid on anything longer and didn’t step into the ball. The Ravens needed...