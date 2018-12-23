Ravens rewind: Looking back at Saturday night's 22-10 win over the Chargers
Stories, photos and video from the Ravens' game Saturday night.
-
Week 16: Ravens at Chargers
-
Ravens/Football
-
Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers
From a signature defensive game to the wisdom of keeping John Harbaugh as coach, here are five things we learned from the Ravens' 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. For all the talk about Lamar Jackson, the Ravens are winning behind a defense that will go down as one of the best in franchise...
-
Still in charge: Led by defense again, Ravens take big step toward playoffs with 22-10 win over Chargers
On the most important drive of the Ravens’ season, their defense was on the field, and for that they could be grateful. There has not been a defense as consistent or as constricting as the Ravens’ all season. When the offense has struggled or special teams have sagged, the Ravens had the ultimate...
-
Mike Preston's report card from the Ravens' 22-10 win over the Chargers
Quarterback: Ravens rookie Lamar Jackson is so unpredictable. It’s not only from quarter to quarter, but play to play. He is exciting as a runner and makes plays because of his elusiveness, but fumbles too often. When he passes, you never know where the ball is going to go. But the kid shows patience...
-
Mike Preston: With dominant pass rush against Chargers, Ravens defense has reached new level
The Ravens defense took its game to another level Saturday night in a 22-10 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. For years, this team hasn’t been able to get a consistent pass rush, especially in big games against quality opponents, but the Ravens dominated the Chargers and pounded quarterback...
-
'Oh, we got Coach for another year': Ravens happy to have John Harbaugh returning in 2019
Cornerback Brandon Carr joked after the Ravens’ 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night that he’s always the last to hear “anything,” but even this must have been a new path to discovery for him. On Friday night, the Ravens welcomed a comedian to lighten the mood on the eve of...
-
Instant analysis from the Ravens' 22-10 victory over the Chargers
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The Ravens did what they had to do, and what they had to do was remarkable: Stop the AFC's hottest team. Limit Philip Rivers and the Chargers' passing attack. Beat a defense that wasn't aggressively mediocre. Now they must take care of business. They couldn't the last time...
-
Ravens 22, Chargers 10: Live updates, everything you need to know during game at Chargers
Welcome to your Ravens-Chargers watching companion. Return here throughout Saturday’s 8:20 p.m. game for real-time recaps and analysis. Live tweets Fourth Quarter This is the defining December win the Ravens have been chasing for three years. They still have serious work to do next week against...
-
Ravens notes: With only Alex Lewis (shoulder) out, team nearly at full strength vs. Chargers
Guard Alex Lewis is inactive for the Ravens’ pivotal game Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the team is otherwise healthy entering its prime-time showdown. This is Lewis’ third straight absence. James Hurst moved over from right tackle to start at left guard the past two games, and...