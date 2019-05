Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

Ravens cornerback Corey Graham signed with the Ravens as an unrestricted free agent last season. His base salary this season is $2.05 million. He had an impressive postseason last year as he returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown against the Broncos in the AFC divisional round and his second interception in the game, set up Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal. Graham is in his seventh season in the NFL and his second with the Ravens.