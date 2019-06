Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

Calloway Elementary School Pre-K student Gavin Lake climbs on the back of Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr, center, for a piggyback ride around the playground as others wait in line to do the same. The Ravens host a volunteer day to help transform and refurbish the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club's multi-purpose room at the elementary school. Current and former players, staff join representatives of M & T Bank for the project.