Doug Kapustin, Baltimore Sun

Both candidates for the starting right offensive tackle position, Rick Wagner and Ryan Jensen, have bulked up during the off season. It appears to be "good" weight, but we will find out more once the hitting starts in training camp. For now, they look like tackles. Last year, Wagner (pictured) looked more like a power forward and Jensen was just an average size guard. "I don't know the exact number, but I would say they've definitely changed their composition at least," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "They do look a lot better -- they're just stronger looking guys. They're more muscular. [Strength and conditioning coach] Bob Rogucki ... do any of you guys need a work out? Let me know. Bob will put you through it, but you'll be sorry pretty quick that you asked. "Terrence Cody is a good example," Harbaugh added. "Terrence had been a junior college player, had only been at Alabama for two years, [and] we were shocked about the way he lifted weights when he first got here. Terrence laughs about it now, [but] watch him workout today. A lot of young guys come in -- you only get 20 hours in college to work on this stuff, there's only so much time -- sometimes they learn how to do something as simple as lifting weights and it makes a big difference in their body in the first year." Jensen has a mean streak in him, something that Wagner has to develop. Left tackles are technicians. Right tackles just kick butt.