Possible offensive coordinator candidates for the Ravens

USA Today Sports
Age: 34 Current position:Unemployed Head-coaching experience: None NFL offensive coordinator experience: Houston Texans (2008-2009), Washington Redskins (2010-2013) Skinny: The first known candidate to interview for the Ravens' vacancy, Shanahan was regarded as an ascending young coach until a 3-13 season with the Redskins this past season where quarterback Robert Griffin III struggled one year after being named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Kyle Shanahan was recommended to the Ravens by at least three NFL coaches, according to sources. In his final season running the Texans' offense in 2009, they finished first in the NFL in passing offense. The Texans ranked in the top five in total offense and passing offense during Shanahan's two seasons as offensive coordinator. When he was hired by the Texans as offensive coordinator in 2008, Shanahan was just 28 and the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL. Shanahan is the son of former Redskins and Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan, who was fired along with his son after this past season.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Doug Pensinger, Getty Images
Age: 57 Current position: Spread game analyst for the Kansas City Chiefs Head-coaching experience: Minnesota Vikings (2006-10) NFL offensive coordinator experience: Philadelphia Eagles (2003-05), Cleveland Browns (2012) Skinny: Childress is probably a long shot candidate, though he does know John Harbaugh well as both were assistants together in Philadelphia for seven seasons. In Philadelphia, Childress earned a reputation for being good working with quarterbacks, as Donovan McNabb made five Pro Bowl teams under his tutelage. However, he had little success in his last stint as offensive coordinator with the Browns.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Jim Caldwell has been hired as the next head coach of the Detroit Lions, meaning the Ravens will need a new offensive coordinator next season. Here's a quick look at some possible candidates. -- Jeff Zrebiec