Possible offensive coordinator candidates for the Ravens

USA Today Sports

Age: 34 Current position:Unemployed Head-coaching experience: None NFL offensive coordinator experience: Houston Texans (2008-2009), Washington Redskins (2010-2013) Skinny: The first known candidate to interview for the Ravens' vacancy, Shanahan was regarded as an ascending young coach until a 3-13 season with the Redskins this past season where quarterback Robert Griffin III struggled one year after being named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Kyle Shanahan was recommended to the Ravens by at least three NFL coaches, according to sources. In his final season running the Texans' offense in 2009, they finished first in the NFL in passing offense. The Texans ranked in the top five in total offense and passing offense during Shanahan's two seasons as offensive coordinator. When he was hired by the Texans as offensive coordinator in 2008, Shanahan was just 28 and the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL. Shanahan is the son of former Redskins and Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan, who was fired along with his son after this past season.