Jamie Squire / Getty Images

2017 stats: 59 catches for 935 yards and four touchdowns

Sporting News: "It’s no secret that Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome loves drafting Alabama players; he has done so early in the draft with remarkable consistency. So with the offense needing an upgrade and receiver being arguably their biggest need, it’s not a stretch to think the Ravens would covet the Alabama standout."

SEC Country: "The Ravens might have the worst group of pass catchers in the NFL. Ridley was the best receiver in college football this season. This makes too much sense."

SB Nation: "This choice speaks much more to the Ravens needing a wide receiver than lead personnel man Ozzie Newsome loving Alabama players. Ridley is the draft’s best wide receiver because of his route running and good hands."