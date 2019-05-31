Key Ravens storylines as mandatory minicamp nears

Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun
During OTAs, the defense was clearly ahead, which shouldn't surprise anyone. With Gary Kubiak now in charge of the offense, Joe Flacco and company are learning an entirely new system. They also have several newcomers at key spots, like wide receiver Steve Smith, tight end Owen Daniels and center Jeremy Zuttah. Team officials have acknowledged that the offense is very much a work-in-progress and will remain so for a while. According to multiple accounts, Flacco looked much more comfortable in last week's OTAs than in the previous two, and there were fewer balls hitting the ground or winding up in the hands of a defender. It will be interesting to see if the offense makes even more progress this week when the intensity of the workouts starts to pick up a little bit more.
Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun
Depth charts mean very little at this time of year, though they do provide good fodder for reporters. When training camp begins, the Ravens will stage a handful of position battles. The primary ones will be at right tackle, weak-side linebacker and free safety. The main competitors at right tackle are Rick Wagner, Jah Reid and Ryan Jensen. At weak-side linebacker, second-year player Arthur Brown (pictured) will be battling rookie first-round pick C.J. Mosley. Free-agent acquisition Darian Stewart and third-round selection Terrence Brooks are in contention to start at safety. Usually, John Harbaugh and his staff give the veterans the nod early and make the rookies earn their way into the starting lineup. The best guess here is that Wagner, Brown and Stewart will be working with their respective first teams, but that very well could change during training camp.
The Ravens will host their final offseason minicamp this week, though this one is different than the previous organized team activities in that it's mandatory. So, barring any issues that we don't know about, defensive standouts Terrell Suggs and Haloti Ngata will be there, as will the entire projected starting offense. The workouts, which start Tuesday, all are open to reporters and will be a good preview into next month's training camp. Here are a few things worth monitoring. -- Jeff Zrebiec