Key Ravens storylines as mandatory minicamp nears

Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

During OTAs, the defense was clearly ahead, which shouldn't surprise anyone. With Gary Kubiak now in charge of the offense, Joe Flacco and company are learning an entirely new system. They also have several newcomers at key spots, like wide receiver Steve Smith, tight end Owen Daniels and center Jeremy Zuttah. Team officials have acknowledged that the offense is very much a work-in-progress and will remain so for a while. According to multiple accounts, Flacco looked much more comfortable in last week's OTAs than in the previous two, and there were fewer balls hitting the ground or winding up in the hands of a defender. It will be interesting to see if the offense makes even more progress this week when the intensity of the workouts starts to pick up a little bit more.