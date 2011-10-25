More Ravens-Jaguars pictures

In a 12-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars
at EverBank Field, the Ravens gained a franchise-worst 16 net yards in the first half and didn't get a first down until nearly 40 minutes had elapsed in the football game. Running back Ray Rice rushed eight times for just 28 yards and fumbled once, ending his streak of 522 regular-season touches without a fumble. The Ravens (4-2) avoided their first shutout since the 2002 season when quarterback Joe Flacco threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Anquan Boldin with 2:02 left. Sun columnist Mike Preston's take: Ravens just as mediocre as everyone else
. Here's his report card.