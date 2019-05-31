Ravens Insider: Looking at the free-agent market for offensive guards

Getty photo

After a collegiate career at Miami, Carey didn't go far and played eight seasons with the Dolphins. The two sides now appear ready to part ways. Carey started 105 of the Dolphins' 112 regular-season games since the 2005 season. Formerly a right tackle, Carey, 30, was moved to right guard this past season and held up fine, although pass blocking was a struggle at times. Carey, a former first-round pick, played at Miami with Ravens safety Ed Reed, who recommended to the front office last offseason to sign another one of their former Hurricanes teammates: left tackle Bryant McKinnie. It's not impossible that happens again, though there has been very little buzz about Carey's status since free agency began.