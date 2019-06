Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

A 44-7 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London was the most humbling. A 27-24 overtime loss at home to a bad Chicago Bears team was the most embarrassing. The 39-38 setback to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field was a major letdown after the Ravens led by 11 points with under seven minutes to go. However, blowing a late lead and losing at home to the Bengals when they needed a win to get into the postseason was not only the Ravens’ worst loss of the year, it was probably the worst in the team’s regular-season history.