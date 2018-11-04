Ravens gameday: Previewing Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Here's what you need to know when the Ravens play the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday.
-
Scouting report for Sunday's Ravens-Steelers game
RAVENS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Joe Flacco played one of his worst games of the season in the team’s 36-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers, completing just 22 of 39 passes and throwing two interceptions. Flacco is down to 6.6 yards per attempt, better than last season but 30th in the league. He...
-
Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Steelers game at M&T Bank Stadium
The Baltimore Sun's Ravens beat crew predicts who will win Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers: Jen Badie Steelers 28, Ravens 27 These teams have been going in totally different directions since their previous meeting. The Steelers haven’t lost since the Ravens soundly beat them in Week...
-
Mike Preston's key matchups for Sunday's Ravens-Steelers game
Click on the photos above to see Mike Preston’s three key battles that could help decide who wins the Ravens-Steelers game Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium. mike.preston@baltsun.com twitter.com/MikePrestonSun
-
Ravens hope to revive long history of in-season rebounds with rival Steelers up next
Ed Reed slammed his helmet on the sideline and said he felt “embarrassed for our city.” Joe Flacco wiped blood from the right side of his face, moments after he’d run 80 yards in vain, trying to prevent an interception return for a touchdown. “We’re a 9-5 football team,” the Ravens quarterback...
-
Mike Preston's midseason Ravens grades: After a strong start, Joe Flacco's performance has dropped
Very few times has any midseason game meant so much, but the Ravens need to have a sense of urgency when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Through the past couple of years, they have teased fans with some big wins, only to turn in unexpected losses. During the past...
-
Ravens know their season stands at a crossroads with Steelers coming to town
A younger Jimmy Smith would have paid little mind to the stakes his Ravens face as they prepare to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Whether the Ravens won or lost the previous week, whether they stood first or last in the standings, he just did his thing, fast and loose. But at age 30 —...
-
Ravens tackles Ronnie Stanley, James Hurst out vs. Steelers; defense in better shape
The Ravens will be without their bookend tackles against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and right tackle James Hurst (back) were ruled out for Sunday. Outside linebacker Tim Williams (ankle) also will be sidelined Sunday. Stanley was hurt after his ankle was rolled...
-
The Ravens have the NFL's top defense — unless you look at their past five quarters
On Monday afternoon, 22 hours after the Ravens’ worst result of a half-completed season, John Harbaugh was measured in his assessment of his team’s loss Sunday to the Carolina Panthers. It was not, the coach said, as bad as it felt afterward. On Wednesday, three days after the Ravens’ top-ranked...
-
Ravens confident special teams struggles will disappear
In previous years, Ravens special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg’s weekly availability with the media was either concise or brimming with flattery. This fall, however, Rosburg’s sessions have been longer and filled with more pointed questions. The contrast has accompanied a season in which a usually...
-
How to watch Ravens vs. Steelers: Week 9 game time, TV, odds and more
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 9 game between the Ravens (4-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2-1). Time: 1 p.m. Sunday Venue: M&T Bank Stadium TV: CBS/Ch. 13 (Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts, Evan Washburn) Coverage map: Stream: CBSSports.com Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky,...