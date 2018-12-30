Ravens gameday: Previewing Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns
Here's what you need to know when the Ravens play the Browns at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
Ravens' climactic game vs. Browns could offer compelling glimpse of AFC North's future
If you want to glimpse the future, and increasingly the present, of the Ravens, look to the back wall of the team’s refurbished locker room — the land of rookies. The story begins, but hardly ends, with quarterback Lamar Jackson, the universally liked face of the Ravens’ 5-1 resurgence over the...
Scouting report for Sunday's Ravens-Browns game
Find out how the Ravens stack up against the Cleveland Browns.
Passionate and patient, John Harbaugh has shepherded Ravens' midseason turnaround
On Nov. 18, the Ravens’ season had changed for the better, and coach John Harbaugh was feeling good. Actually, he was feeling “Good!” He said the word at least eight times in a postgame speech after the Ravens’ Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, their first of five in a six-game stretch,...
Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Browns season finale
The Baltimore Sun Ravens beat corps offers its predictions for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Ravens' top-ranked defense is on verge of history, both good and bad
The Ravens do not lead the NFL in every defensive category, but they are first in enough. They dominate the glamour statistics, ranked No. 1 in yards and points allowed and in defensive touchdowns. They are tops in yards allowed per play. They allow the lowest completion percentage. Just for good...
Mike Preston's key matchups for Sunday's Ravens-Browns game
Click on the photos above to see Mike Preston's three key battles that could help decide who wins the Ravens-Browns game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. mike.preston@baltsun.com twitter.com/MikePrestonSun
Four Ravens moves — aside from quarterback switch — that pulled them within one win of playoffs
It would be easy to separate the Ravens’ season into two parts: the one with Joe Flacco as starting quarterback and the one with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens were 4-5 before Flacco was sidelined by a right hip injury. Now they are a win from reaching the playoffs. But that would oversimplify the nuances...
Preston: Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson has come so far and has so far to go
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for more than 200 yards and finished with a rating of 101.3 on Saturday night in the Ravens’ 22-10 upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Some people acted as if these were great milestones for the first-round draft pick out of Louisville, but Jackson still...
Schmuck: Though 2018 has been a wild ride for the Ravens, all will be well if it ends well against the Browns
It’s almost hard to believe that the Ravens are sitting atop the AFC North standings and are one win away from hosting their first playoff game at M&T Stadium since they began their march to the Super Bowl title six years ago. Maybe that’s because the past 12 months have featured so many twists...