Ravens gameday: Previewing Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals
Here's what you need to know when the Ravens play the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. today.
After 11 seasons together, the end could be near for Ravens' Harbaugh-Flacco partnership
On Sunday, two of the NFL’s longest-tenured head coaches will meet for maybe their final time as AFC North foes. The Ravens’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals will be the 185th of John Harbaugh’s career and 257th of Marvin Lewis’, postseason included. The two have stood on opposing sidelines...
Scouting report for Sunday's Ravens-Bengals game
RAVENS PASSING GAME: This is the biggest question going into the game, because we don’t know who will start at quarterback. Joe Flacco’s production had dropped even before he hurt his hip early in the team’s 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had a passer rating of 90 or higher three of...
How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals: Week 11 game time, TV, odds and more
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 11 game between the Ravens (4-5) and Cincinnati Bengals (5-4). Time: 1 p.m. Sunday Venue: M&T Bank Stadium TV: CBS/Ch. 13 (Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon, Steve Tasker) Coverage map: Stream: CBSSports.com Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry...
Despite quarterback uncertainty, Ravens favored vs. Bengals in late betting line
The Ravens are four-point favorites over the visiting Cincinnati Bengals despite uncertainty at quarterback that kept most Las Vegas sportsbooks from posting a betting line until Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that starting quarterback Joe Flacco is dealing with a right hip...
Preston: Parity in the NFL means there's plenty of drama in the Ravens-Bengals game
The National Football League is still winning. Years ago it worked out a salary cap to promote mediocrity but at the same time give fans hope that their respective team still had a shot at winning the Super Bowl. That’s what we’ll have here Sunday in Baltimore when the Ravens (4-5) play the Cincinnati...
Mike Preston's key matchups for Sunday's Ravens-Bengals game
Click on the photos above to see Mike Preston's three key battles that could help decide who wins the Ravens-Bengals game Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. mike.preston@baltsun.com twitter.com/MikePrestonSun
Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Bengals game
The Baltimore Sun's Ravens beat crew predicts who will win Sunday’s game against the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Jen Badie Ravens 23, Bengals 17 The Ravens have an 8-2 record after the bye week under John Harbaugh. They’ve also only suffered one four-game losing streak in his tenure, and it seems...
Ravens know a return to defensive dominance is essential to their playoff hopes
The numbers don’t look so bad for the Ravens defense, in context. Twenty-four points allowed to the New Orleans Saints? Drew Brees and Co. have averaged 42 in three games since. Twenty-three surrendered to Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers? They put up 52 four days later. Just don’t...
Assessing the AFC wild-card field as the Ravens try to resurrect their season
It’s amazing to say, given that they last won a game on Oct. 14, but the Ravens remain in the thick of the AFC wild-card race, one game back of the leaders for a sixth and final playoff berth. They have significant problems to sort out in-house, but the same could be said for the other mediocrities...
Ravens QB Joe Flacco (right hip) doubtful to play vs. Bengals, perhaps opening door for Lamar Jackson
Ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco is doubtful to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, opening the door for rookie Lamar Jackson to possibly make his first career start in the team’s most important game of the season. Flacco missed his third straight day of practice Friday with a right...