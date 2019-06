Doug Kapustin, Baltimore Sun

Age: 25 Key 2013 stat: One start Chances he's back: Low Skinny: A second-round pick in 2010, Cody never developed into the disruptive force that the Ravens had hoped. With Haloti Ngata entrenched at nose tackle and Brandon Williams expected to get more playing time, it's hard to foresee a role for Cody who has become little more than a rotational defensive lineman. It's not impossible that the Ravens would sign him for depth if he'd be willing to accept a cheap one-year deal, but at this point, it's probably best for both sides to part ways.